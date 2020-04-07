Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)?

The shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $16 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Snap Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Overweight the SNAP stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on March 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. MKM Partners was of a view that SNAP is Buy in its latest report on March 05, 2020. Atlantic Equities thinks that SNAP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.71.

The shares of the company added by 9.95% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.32 while ending the day at $12.16. During the trading session, a total of 23.31 million shares were traded which represents a 23.76% incline from the average session volume which is 30.57 million shares. SNAP had ended its last session trading at $11.06. Snap Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 SNAP 52-week low price stands at $7.89 while its 52-week high price is $19.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Snap Inc. generated 520.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.29%. Snap Inc. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) is now rated as Outperform. Evercore ISI also rated ALV as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that ALV could surge by 30.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.52% to reach $68.00/share. It started the day trading at $47.85 and traded between $43.615 and $47.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALV’s 50-day SMA is 62.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.18. The stock has a high of $87.01 for the year while the low is $38.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.55%, as 2.81M SNAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.23% of Autoliv Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 765.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.07% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cevian Capital AB selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,723,649 shares of ALV, with a total valuation of $381,939,098. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ALV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $155,280,243 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Autoliv Inc. shares by 11.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,165,219 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 216,474 shares of Autoliv Inc. which are valued at $144,485,064. In the same vein, AMF Fonder AB increased its Autoliv Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 258,789 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,830,275 shares and is now valued at $122,134,251. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Autoliv Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.