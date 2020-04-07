Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS), Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)?

The shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 05, 2020. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pinterest Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Overweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Bernstein was of a view that PINS is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 10, 2020. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that PINS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.81.

The shares of the company added by 10.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.425 while ending the day at $15.21. During the trading session, a total of 8.22 million shares were traded which represents a 44.32% incline from the average session volume which is 14.76 million shares. PINS had ended its last session trading at $13.82. Pinterest Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.70 PINS 52-week low price stands at $10.10 while its 52-week high price is $36.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pinterest Inc. generated 649.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -450.0%. Pinterest Inc. has the potential to record -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) is now rated as Hold. Jefferies also rated SKY as Downgrade on January 30, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that SKY could surge by 50.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.85% to reach $28.83/share. It started the day trading at $14.9799 and traded between $12.83 and $14.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKY’s 50-day SMA is 23.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.57. The stock has a high of $37.03 for the year while the low is $10.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.97%, as 1.09M PINS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.99% of Skyline Champion Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 647.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more SKY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 10,016 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,922,155 shares of SKY, with a total valuation of $201,856,509. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SKY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,992,506 worth of shares.

Similarly, MAK Capital One LLC decreased its Skyline Champion Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,368,559 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation which are valued at $85,830,883. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Skyline Champion Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 78,069 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,935,436 shares and is now valued at $74,794,909. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Skyline Champion Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.