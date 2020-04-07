Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA), Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)?

The shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $106 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pegasystems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rosenblatt advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Buy the PEGA stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on February 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 84. The Benchmark Company was of a view that PEGA is Buy in its latest report on March 12, 2018. The Benchmark Company thinks that PEGA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 67.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $106.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.13.

The shares of the company added by 10.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $62.47 while ending the day at $67.53. During the trading session, a total of 643693.0 shares were traded which represents a -50.07% decline from the average session volume which is 428940.0 shares. PEGA had ended its last session trading at $61.00. Pegasystems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 PEGA 52-week low price stands at $38.01 while its 52-week high price is $103.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pegasystems Inc. generated 68.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3000.0%. Pegasystems Inc. has the potential to record -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 22.47% to reach $25.50/share. It started the day trading at $37.29 and traded between $32.29 and $37.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that Z’s 50-day SMA is 44.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.98. The stock has a high of $66.68 for the year while the low is $20.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.50%, as 29.11M PEGA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.00% of Zillow Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… bought more Z shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… purchasing 742,186 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,013,357 shares of Z, with a total valuation of $2,009,905,454. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more Z shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $630,839,852 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Zillow Group Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,825,102 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 28,515 shares of Zillow Group Inc. which are valued at $548,338,943. In the same vein, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its Zillow Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,272,485 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,722,324 shares and is now valued at $542,602,902. Following these latest developments, around 1.43% of Zillow Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.