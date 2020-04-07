Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)?

The shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $224 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moody’s Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 07, 2019, to Buy the MCO stock while also putting a $245 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $220. Goldman was of a view that MCO is Neutral in its latest report on November 14, 2018. Nomura thinks that MCO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 180.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $234.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.90.

The shares of the company added by 9.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $217.44 while ending the day at $229.16. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -14.62% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. MCO had ended its last session trading at $208.79. Moody’s Corporation currently has a market cap of $43.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.83, with a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 MCO 52-week low price stands at $164.19 while its 52-week high price is $287.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Moody’s Corporation generated 1.83 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.5%. Moody’s Corporation has the potential to record 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GPS as Reiterated on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that GPS could surge by 71.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.64% to reach $23.33/share. It started the day trading at $6.80 and traded between $6.11 and $6.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPS’s 50-day SMA is 13.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.38. The stock has a high of $27.00 for the year while the low is $5.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.62%, as 41.17M MCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.70% of The Gap Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more GPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 7,371,196 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,449,226 shares of GPS, with a total valuation of $407,677,409. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $401,721,603 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Gap Inc. shares by 6.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,930,301 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,071,059 shares of The Gap Inc. which are valued at $242,611,213. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Gap Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 147,963 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,748,889 shares and is now valued at $168,361,579. Following these latest developments, around 9.00% of The Gap Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.