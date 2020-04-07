Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG), Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)?

The shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harley-Davidson Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Underperform the HOG stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Wedbush was of a view that HOG is Neutral in its latest report on October 09, 2019. Goldman thinks that HOG is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $30.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.03.

The shares of the company added by 11.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.27 while ending the day at $16.73. During the trading session, a total of 4.73 million shares were traded which represents a -85.67% decline from the average session volume which is 2.55 million shares. HOG had ended its last session trading at $15.04. Harley-Davidson Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.97, with a beta of 1.49. Harley-Davidson Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HOG 52-week low price stands at $14.31 while its 52-week high price is $41.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Harley-Davidson Inc. generated 898.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -390.0%. Harley-Davidson Inc. has the potential to record 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.03% to reach $31.50/share. It started the day trading at $16.25 and traded between $15.42 and $16.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LBTYK’s 50-day SMA is 18.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.45. The stock has a high of $27.84 for the year while the low is $14.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.75%, as 10.02M HOG shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.99, while the P/B ratio is 0.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Baupost Group LLC bought more LBTYK shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC purchasing 8,434,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,392,995 shares of LBTYK, with a total valuation of $973,985,777. Eagle Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more LBTYK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $705,351,781 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox decreased its Liberty Global plc shares by 0.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 33,144,168 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -231,200 shares of Liberty Global plc which are valued at $616,150,083. In the same vein, Harris Associates LP decreased its Liberty Global plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,110,145 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,909,960 shares and is now valued at $388,716,156. Following these latest developments, around 4.82% of Liberty Global plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.