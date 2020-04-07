Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)?

The shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $85 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Federal Realty Investment Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Buy the FRT stock while also putting a $144 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $133. Mizuho was of a view that FRT is Buy in its latest report on September 13, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that FRT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 141.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $125.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.08.

The shares of the company added by 10.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $71.0672 while ending the day at $72.66. During the trading session, a total of 886128.0 shares were traded which represents a -27.73% decline from the average session volume which is 693750.0 shares. FRT had ended its last session trading at $65.81. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a market cap of $5.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.36, with a beta of 0.97. FRT 52-week low price stands at $64.68 while its 52-week high price is $141.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has the potential to record 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.05% to reach $21.69/share. It started the day trading at $15.435 and traded between $13.39 and $15.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that URBN’s 50-day SMA is 21.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.52. The stock has a high of $34.24 for the year while the low is $12.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.25%, as 7.60M FRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.26% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more URBN shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 667,748 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,288,791 shares of URBN, with a total valuation of $218,379,476. Shapiro Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more URBN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,830,895 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Urban Outfitters Inc. shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,813,106 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -57,394 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. which are valued at $136,666,122. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Urban Outfitters Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 67,190 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,632,801 shares and is now valued at $132,427,152. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.