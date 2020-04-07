Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)?

The shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $21 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cushman & Wakefield plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2018. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. JMP Securities was of a view that CWK is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on August 27, 2018. Goldman thinks that CWK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.16.

The shares of the company added by 11.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.73 while ending the day at $10.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -57.44% decline from the average session volume which is 759740.0 shares. CWK had ended its last session trading at $9.36. Cushman & Wakefield plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CWK 52-week low price stands at $6.84 while its 52-week high price is $20.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cushman & Wakefield plc generated 813.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1100.0%. Cushman & Wakefield plc has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Telsey Advisory Group also rated PVH as Reiterated on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that PVH could surge by 33.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 28.14% to reach $59.95/share. It started the day trading at $40.42 and traded between $33.05 and $39.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVH’s 50-day SMA is 65.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.43. The stock has a high of $134.24 for the year while the low is $28.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.77%, as 2.36M CWK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.33% of PVH Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PVH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -18,119 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,067,750 shares of PVH, with a total valuation of $597,900,953. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more PVH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $569,163,762 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its PVH Corp. shares by 3.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,977,739 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -170,826 shares of PVH Corp. which are valued at $368,900,237. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its PVH Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,394,967 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,803,330 shares and is now valued at $281,864,786. Following these latest developments, around 1.08% of PVH Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.