Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM), Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)?

The shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $7 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CommScope Holding Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. Rosenblatt was of a view that COMM is Neutral in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Nomura thinks that COMM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.74.

The shares of the company added by 11.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.78 while ending the day at $9.50. During the trading session, a total of 4.61 million shares were traded which represents a -0.89% decline from the average session volume which is 4.57 million shares. COMM had ended its last session trading at $8.51. CommScope Holding Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 COMM 52-week low price stands at $5.50 while its 52-week high price is $27.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CommScope Holding Company Inc. generated 598.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.35%. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has the potential to record 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.20% to reach $35.00/share. It started the day trading at $25.02 and traded between $23.34 and $24.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JBL’s 50-day SMA is 31.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.12. The stock has a high of $44.20 for the year while the low is $17.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.83%, as 4.81M COMM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.46% of Jabil Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.73, while the P/B ratio is 2.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more JBL shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 604,605 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,387,988 shares of JBL, with a total valuation of $493,185,015. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more JBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $389,947,350 worth of shares.

Similarly, Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its Jabil Inc. shares by 11.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,525,574 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,079,184 shares of Jabil Inc. which are valued at $273,244,647. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Jabil Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 91,588 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,592,565 shares and is now valued at $211,291,708. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Jabil Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.