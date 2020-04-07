Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)?

The shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $80 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cirrus Logic Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on January 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 88. Craig Hallum was of a view that CRUS is Hold in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Cowen thinks that CRUS is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 62.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $84.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.62.

The shares of the company added by 11.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $62.4554 while ending the day at $66.37. During the trading session, a total of 823039.0 shares were traded which represents a 3.78% incline from the average session volume which is 855370.0 shares. CRUS had ended its last session trading at $59.75. Cirrus Logic Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.25, with a beta of 1.03. Cirrus Logic Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 CRUS 52-week low price stands at $37.24 while its 52-week high price is $91.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cirrus Logic Inc. generated 342.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 86.99%. Cirrus Logic Inc. has the potential to record 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is now rated as Neutral. B. Riley FBR also rated BHR as Upgrade on July 10, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that BHR could surge by 81.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 43.55% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $1.87 and traded between $1.3201 and $1.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHR’s 50-day SMA is 5.5112 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.3044. The stock has a high of $13.88 for the year while the low is $1.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 391978.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 57.36%, as 616,818 CRUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 345.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more BHR shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 358,786 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,661,888 shares of BHR, with a total valuation of $34,311,496. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,471,228 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,176,041 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,586 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $16,015,662. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 195,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,591,578 shares and is now valued at $11,714,014. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.