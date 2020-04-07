Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)?

The shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Cascend Securities in its latest research note that was published on August 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $30 price target. Cascend Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canadian Solar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 11, 2019, to Neutral the CSIQ stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Cascend Securities Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2019. That day the Cascend Securities set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Buy rating by Cascend Securities in its report released on February 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. UBS was of a view that CSIQ is Neutral in its latest report on February 11, 2019. Goldman thinks that CSIQ is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.42.

The shares of the company added by 9.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.61 while ending the day at $16.37. During the trading session, a total of 609897.0 shares were traded which represents a 35.74% incline from the average session volume which is 949120.0 shares. CSIQ had ended its last session trading at $14.90. Canadian Solar Inc. currently has a market cap of $995.46 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.29, with a beta of 1.68. Canadian Solar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CSIQ 52-week low price stands at $12.00 while its 52-week high price is $25.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Canadian Solar Inc. generated 1.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 127.88%. Canadian Solar Inc. has the potential to record 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) is now rated as Sell. Telsey Advisory Group also rated M as Reiterated on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that M could surge by 44.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.05% to reach $10.23/share. It started the day trading at $5.68 and traded between $5.12 and $5.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that M’s 50-day SMA is 11.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.88. The stock has a high of $26.33 for the year while the low is $4.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 81.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.05%, as 98.10M CSIQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.74% of Macy’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 20.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more M shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 15,658 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,159,419 shares of M, with a total valuation of $451,929,113. Yacktman Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more M shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $323,420,434 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Macy’s Inc. shares by 2.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,453,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -557,000 shares of Macy’s Inc. which are valued at $310,283,243. In the same vein, SunAmerica Asset Management LLC decreased its Macy’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,193,401 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,897,586 shares and is now valued at $250,015,063. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Macy’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.