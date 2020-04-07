Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), KB Home (NYSE:KBH)?

The shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $2200 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Booking Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $2000. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BKNG is Neutral in its latest report on November 01, 2019. Raymond James thinks that BKNG is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1720.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.53.

The shares of the company added by 10.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1,292.81 while ending the day at $1356.68. During the trading session, a total of 748503.0 shares were traded which represents a -15.77% decline from the average session volume which is 646560.0 shares. BKNG had ended its last session trading at $1230.68. Booking Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $57.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.50, with a beta of 1.08. Booking Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 BKNG 52-week low price stands at $1107.29 while its 52-week high price is $2094.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $23.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Booking Holdings Inc. generated 6.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $45.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.06%. Booking Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 66.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. BofA/Merrill also rated KBH as Upgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that KBH could surge by 36.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.40% to reach $30.21/share. It started the day trading at $19.99 and traded between $17.46 and $19.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KBH’s 50-day SMA is 29.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.02. The stock has a high of $40.51 for the year while the low is $9.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.26%, as 3.45M BKNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.74% of KB Home shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more KBH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -286,609 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,874,085 shares of KBH, with a total valuation of $321,796,430. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KBH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $266,654,281 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its KB Home shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,853,538 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,380 shares of KB Home which are valued at $92,996,803. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its KB Home shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,329 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,753,043 shares and is now valued at $89,721,671. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of KB Home stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.