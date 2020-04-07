Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN), TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH)?

The shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baozun Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that BZUN is Outperform in its latest report on July 17, 2019. CLSA thinks that BZUN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $247.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.79.

The shares of the company added by 10.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.58 while ending the day at $28.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a 1.02% incline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. BZUN had ended its last session trading at $26.04. Baozun Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.71, with a beta of 2.41. Baozun Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 BZUN 52-week low price stands at $22.19 while its 52-week high price is $56.47.

The Baozun Inc. generated 179.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.47%. Baozun Inc. has the potential to record 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. B. Riley FBR also rated TPH as Downgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that TPH could surge by 39.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 24.51% to reach $15.71/share. It started the day trading at $9.68 and traded between $8.11 and $9.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TPH’s 50-day SMA is 13.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.34. The stock has a high of $18.63 for the year while the low is $5.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.51%, as 13.10M BZUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.95% of TRI Pointe Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.53% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of TRI Pointe Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.