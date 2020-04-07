Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)?

The shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Bradesco S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that BBD is Overweight in its latest report on January 22, 2018. Goldman thinks that BBD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.84.

The shares of the company added by 11.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.88 while ending the day at $3.96. During the trading session, a total of 19.42 million shares were traded which represents a 1.56% incline from the average session volume which is 19.73 million shares. BBD had ended its last session trading at $3.55. BBD 52-week low price stands at $3.29 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.0%. Banco Bradesco S.A. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.15% to reach $35.86/share. It started the day trading at $21.44 and traded between $20.20 and $21.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EDIT’s 50-day SMA is 23.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.82. The stock has a high of $34.37 for the year while the low is $14.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.07%, as 8.52M BBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.90% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 958.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nikko Asset Management Americas, … sold more EDIT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nikko Asset Management Americas, … selling -10,366 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,948,227 shares of EDIT, with a total valuation of $109,751,675. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EDIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,982,353 worth of shares.

Similarly, ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its Editas Medicine Inc. shares by 9.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,447,277 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -485,121 shares of Editas Medicine Inc. which are valued at $98,640,604. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Editas Medicine Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 112,691 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,747,630 shares and is now valued at $83,122,433. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Editas Medicine Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.