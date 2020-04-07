Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN), American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)?

The shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $78 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axon Enterprise Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Equal-Weight the AAXN stock while also putting a $94 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $89. Imperial Capital was of a view that AAXN is Outperform in its latest report on November 12, 2019. Needham thinks that AAXN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $80.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.19.

The shares of the company added by 10.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $63.76 while ending the day at $68.00. During the trading session, a total of 772861.0 shares were traded which represents a 4.3% incline from the average session volume which is 807600.0 shares. AAXN had ended its last session trading at $61.51. Axon Enterprise Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5230.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 174.36, with a beta of 0.87. Axon Enterprise Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 AAXN 52-week low price stands at $49.80 while its 52-week high price is $90.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Axon Enterprise Inc. generated 172.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 152.38%. Axon Enterprise Inc. has the potential to record 0.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is now rated as Mkt Perform. DA Davidson also rated AEO as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that AEO could surge by 38.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.19% to reach $13.20/share. It started the day trading at $8.225 and traded between $7.03 and $8.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEO’s 50-day SMA is 11.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.83. The stock has a high of $24.30 for the year while the low is $6.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.54%, as 15.29M AAXN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.83% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 122,584 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,122,915 shares of AEO, with a total valuation of $220,543,145. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $188,460,804 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares by 293.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,158,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,066,919 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. which are valued at $156,606,104. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 193,154 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,107,063 shares and is now valued at $104,418,971. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.