Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)?

The shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $75 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Affiliated Managers Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Underperform the AMG stock while also putting a $85 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 30, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $85. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 97. Jefferies was of a view that AMG is Hold in its latest report on January 29, 2019. Citigroup thinks that AMG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.50.

The shares of the company added by 11.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $58.70 while ending the day at $61.64. During the trading session, a total of 600571.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.98% incline from the average session volume which is 741300.0 shares. AMG had ended its last session trading at $55.36. AMG 52-week low price stands at $44.37 while its 52-week high price is $115.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.88%. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has the potential to record 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.10% to reach $15.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.08 and traded between $9.34 and $10.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AHH’s 50-day SMA is 14.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.07. The stock has a high of $19.43 for the year while the low is $7.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 803293.82 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.07%, as 609,941 AMG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.10% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.80, while the P/B ratio is 1.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 385.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AHH shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 987,973 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,288,797 shares of AHH, with a total valuation of $155,680,238. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AHH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $100,675,158 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares by 1.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,685,809 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -48,300 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. which are valued at $61,774,159. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 290,611 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,292,127 shares and is now valued at $38,416,049. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.