Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)?

The shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2018. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $25. BTIG Research was of a view that AXDX is Buy in its latest report on July 12, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that AXDX is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.86.

The shares of the company added by 10.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.78 while ending the day at $8.25. During the trading session, a total of 608324.0 shares were traded which represents a -70.41% decline from the average session volume which is 356970.0 shares. AXDX had ended its last session trading at $7.49. AXDX 52-week low price stands at $4.53 while its 52-week high price is $24.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. generated 61.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.56%. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has the potential to record -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $118. Credit Suisse also rated VAC as Resumed on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $120 suggesting that VAC could surge by 43.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.44% to reach $103.14/share. It started the day trading at $58.60 and traded between $52.03 and $58.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAC’s 50-day SMA is 92.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 105.02. The stock has a high of $131.27 for the year while the low is $30.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.00%, as 2.43M AXDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.73% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 542.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -72,770 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,212,261 shares of VAC, with a total valuation of $407,662,620. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more VAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $317,579,602 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares by 3.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,035,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -95,659 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation which are valued at $293,742,011. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 441,446 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,716,920 shares and is now valued at $262,943,518. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.