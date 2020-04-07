Is It Crazy To Buy RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) And China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)

The shares of RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $10 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RumbleON Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 15, 2019, to Buy the RMBL stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on November 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Maxim Group was of a view that RMBL is Hold in its latest report on November 01, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.82.

The shares of the company added by 17.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.20 while ending the day at $0.23. During the trading session, a total of 3.97 million shares were traded which represents a -577.7% decline from the average session volume which is 585300.0 shares. RMBL had ended its last session trading at $0.20. RumbleON Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RMBL 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $5.70.

The RumbleON Inc. generated 13.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.46%.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on January 08, 2010 where it informed investors and clients that China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.54% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.42 and traded between $0.36 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPHI’s 50-day SMA is 0.5825 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3469. The stock has a high of $1.40 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 227897.6 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 174.02%, as 624,485 RMBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.85% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 56.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CPHI shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 162,006 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 893,463 shares of CPHI, with a total valuation of $509,274. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more CPHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,365 worth of shares.

Similarly, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares by 16.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,683 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,200 shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. which are valued at $20,339. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,730 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,786 shares and is now valued at $14,698. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.