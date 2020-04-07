Is It Crazy To Buy Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) And Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)

The shares of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $35 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nordstrom Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Underweight the JWN stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. Odeon was of a view that JWN is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2020. Gordon Haskett thinks that JWN is worth Accumulate rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $25.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.55.

The shares of the company added by 24.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.91 while ending the day at $16.20. During the trading session, a total of 8.93 million shares were traded which represents a -112.53% decline from the average session volume which is 4.2 million shares. JWN had ended its last session trading at $13.05. Nordstrom Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.15, with a beta of 1.40. Nordstrom Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 JWN 52-week low price stands at $12.27 while its 52-week high price is $46.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nordstrom Inc. generated 853.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 83.8%. Nordstrom Inc. has the potential to record 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.47% to reach $3.65/share. It started the day trading at $0.39 and traded between $0.3204 and $0.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WLL’s 50-day SMA is 2.1967 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.2813. The stock has a high of $30.94 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 48.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.49%, as 56.09M JWN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 61.69% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -50.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -95.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -95.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WLL shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 310,493 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,228,373 shares of WLL, with a total valuation of $24,472,490. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more WLL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,899,800 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares by 11.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,702,217 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 987,192 shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $17,949,101. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 147,958 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,948,335 shares and is now valued at $14,704,420. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.