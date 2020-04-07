Is It Crazy To Buy NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) And Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)

The shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $20 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NCR Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 18, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. DA Davidson was of a view that NCR is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that NCR is worth Top Pick rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.52.

The shares of the company added by 9.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.10 while ending the day at $19.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -23.92% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. NCR had ended its last session trading at $18.19. NCR Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.41, with a beta of 1.79. NCR Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 NCR 52-week low price stands at $10.55 while its 52-week high price is $35.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NCR Corporation generated 509.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.53%. NCR Corporation has the potential to record 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) is now rated as Neutral. Dougherty & Company also rated ATRO as Reiterated on November 06, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that ATRO could surge by 5.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.06% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.53 and traded between $7.74 and $8.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRO’s 50-day SMA is 18.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.80. The stock has a high of $44.34 for the year while the low is $6.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 976873.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.13%, as 848,610 NCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of Astronics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 316.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The International Value Advisers LLC bought more ATRO shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The International Value Advisers LLC purchasing 742,119 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,807,887 shares of ATRO, with a total valuation of $56,915,869. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ATRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,232,564 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Astronics Corporation shares by 6.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,814,577 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -134,133 shares of Astronics Corporation which are valued at $36,781,476. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Astronics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 209,222 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,744,931 shares and is now valued at $35,369,751. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Astronics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.