Is It Crazy To Buy Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) And XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

The shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $6 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Neutral the DBD stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that DBD is Underweight in its latest report on August 06, 2018. Northcoast thinks that DBD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.69.

The shares of the company added by 17.81% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.34 while ending the day at $3.77. During the trading session, a total of 2.76 million shares were traded which represents a -56.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. DBD had ended its last session trading at $3.20. DBD 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $14.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated generated 280.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 234.04%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on June 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Noble Financial also rated XBIT as Downgrade on April 21, 2017, with its price target of $13 suggesting that XBIT could surge by 53.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.18% to reach $28.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.50 and traded between $11.07 and $12.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XBIT’s 50-day SMA is 14.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.22. The stock has a high of $26.40 for the year while the low is $6.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.16%, as 2.94M DBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.66% of XBiotech Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 864.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HBM Partners AG (Investment Manag… sold more XBIT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HBM Partners AG (Investment Manag… selling -43,994 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,692,407 shares of XBIT, with a total valuation of $20,748,910. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more XBIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,170,765 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its XBiotech Inc. shares by 9.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 950,433 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -99,334 shares of XBiotech Inc. which are valued at $11,652,309. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its XBiotech Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32,547 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 336,479 shares and is now valued at $4,125,233. Following these latest developments, around 51.60% of XBiotech Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.