Is It Crazy To Buy Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) And ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

The shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by FBR & Co. in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2017. The Financial company has also assigned a $19.50 price target. FBR & Co. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. FBR & Co. advised investors in its research note published on March 28, 2017, to Outperform the CHMI stock while also putting a $18.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on October 06, 2016. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $17.50. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on March 26, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. FBR Capital was of a view that CHMI is Outperform in its latest report on October 29, 2013. Barclays thinks that CHMI is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.49.

The shares of the company added by 41.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.30 while ending the day at $4.09. During the trading session, a total of 792893.0 shares were traded which represents a -177.22% decline from the average session volume which is 286020.0 shares. CHMI had ended its last session trading at $2.89. CHMI 52-week low price stands at $2.76 while its 52-week high price is $17.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has the potential to record 1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Maxim Group also rated ABM as Reiterated on December 19, 2019, with its price target of $43 suggesting that ABM could surge by 24.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.00% to reach $34.25/share. It started the day trading at $26.02 and traded between $23.6468 and $25.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABM’s 50-day SMA is 32.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.73. The stock has a high of $42.67 for the year while the low is $19.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.67%, as 2.84M CHMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.31% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.20, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 461.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ABM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 241,255 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,634,998 shares of ABM, with a total valuation of $317,184,134. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ABM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $253,467,145 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ABM Industries Incorporated shares by 14.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,218,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 801,265 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated which are valued at $204,710,584. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its ABM Industries Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 516,052 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,512,613 shares and is now valued at $181,475,220. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of ABM Industries Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.