Is It Crazy To Buy Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) And Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

The shares of Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $35 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boise Cascade Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. DA Davidson was of a view that BCC is Neutral in its latest report on November 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that BCC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $39.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.99.

The shares of the company added by 16.60% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.43 while ending the day at $24.94. During the trading session, a total of 623235.0 shares were traded which represents a -84.06% decline from the average session volume which is 338600.0 shares. BCC had ended its last session trading at $21.39. Boise Cascade Company currently has a market cap of $1.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.53, with a beta of 2.18. Boise Cascade Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 BCC 52-week low price stands at $20.08 while its 52-week high price is $41.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Boise Cascade Company generated 285.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.62%. Boise Cascade Company has the potential to record 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.31% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.7898 and traded between $0.66 and $0.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTXR’s 50-day SMA is 0.7871 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8316. The stock has a high of $1.50 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 436868.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.18%, as 414,239 BCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 757.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.15% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 467,228 shares of CTXR, with a total valuation of $332,666. Argent Wealth Management LLC meanwhile bought more CTXR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,084 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 39.10% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.