Is It Crazy To Buy Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) And Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

The shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. TD Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Hold the AR stock while also putting a $1.30 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Morgan Stanley was of a view that AR is Underweight in its latest report on October 04, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that AR is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.25.

The shares of the company added by 22.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.763 while ending the day at $0.94. During the trading session, a total of 8.29 million shares were traded which represents a 40.44% incline from the average session volume which is 13.92 million shares. AR had ended its last session trading at $0.77. Antero Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AR 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $9.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1400.0%. Antero Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. JP Morgan also rated CCEP as Upgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $62 suggesting that CCEP could surge by 7.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.04% to reach $45.09/share. It started the day trading at $41.94 and traded between $38.355 and $41.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCEP’s 50-day SMA is 46.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.27. The stock has a high of $58.94 for the year while the low is $28.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.27%, as 1.89M AR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.14% of Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.58, while the P/B ratio is 2.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more CCEP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -585,382 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,244,670 shares of CCEP, with a total valuation of $1,388,388,383. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CCEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $394,351,769 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,097,175 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,496 shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc which are valued at $259,752,038. In the same vein, Ninety One UK Ltd. increased its Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,301,460 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,301,460 shares and is now valued at $219,202,402.