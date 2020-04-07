Is It Crazy To Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) And National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

The shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MoffettNathanson in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $200 price target. MoffettNathanson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Accenture plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. That day the Atlantic Equities set price target on the stock to $246. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 240. MoffettNathanson was of a view that ACN is Neutral in its latest report on January 07, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that ACN is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $185.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.00.

The shares of the company added by 9.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $157.04 while ending the day at $166.05. During the trading session, a total of 3.04 million shares were traded which represents a 4.24% incline from the average session volume which is 3.17 million shares. ACN had ended its last session trading at $152.15. Accenture plc currently has a market cap of $112.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.93, with a beta of 1.05. Accenture plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ACN 52-week low price stands at $137.15 while its 52-week high price is $216.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Accenture plc generated 5.44 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.05%. Accenture plc has the potential to record 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $94. BMO Capital Markets also rated NHI as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $82 suggesting that NHI could surge by 44.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.79% to reach $77.88/share. It started the day trading at $44.73 and traded between $39.51 and $43.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NHI’s 50-day SMA is 70.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.94. The stock has a high of $91.12 for the year while the low is $31.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.30%, as 1.16M ACN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of National Health Investors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.76, while the P/B ratio is 1.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 387.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NHI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 127,876 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,808,023 shares of NHI, with a total valuation of $556,419,720. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $282,328,848 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its National Health Investors Inc. shares by 7.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,485,380 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -124,812 shares of National Health Investors Inc. which are valued at $121,400,107. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its National Health Investors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,282 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,094,695 shares and is now valued at $89,469,422. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of National Health Investors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.