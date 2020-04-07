Is A Downturn Overdue? PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)?

The shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PBF Energy Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Neutral the PBF stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Sell rating by Tudor Pickering in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PBF is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that PBF is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.60.

The shares of the company added by 14.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.95 while ending the day at $6.58. During the trading session, a total of 4.17 million shares were traded which represents a -17.18% decline from the average session volume which is 3.56 million shares. PBF had ended its last session trading at $5.76. PBF Energy Inc currently has a market cap of $805.92 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.09, with a beta of 2.41. PBF Energy Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PBF 52-week low price stands at $5.19 while its 52-week high price is $35.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PBF Energy Inc generated 814.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 296.67%. PBF Energy Inc has the potential to record 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Needham also rated VRNT as Initiated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $53 suggesting that VRNT could surge by 29.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.19% to reach $58.29/share. It started the day trading at $41.62 and traded between $38.28 and $41.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRNT’s 50-day SMA is 50.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.76. The stock has a high of $63.94 for the year while the low is $32.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.16%, as 2.85M PBF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.57% of Verint Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 96.78, while the P/B ratio is 2.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 488.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VRNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 140,733 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,733,164 shares of VRNT, with a total valuation of $369,516,040. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VRNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $243,386,379 worth of shares.

Similarly, Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt… decreased its Verint Systems Inc. shares by 3.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,952,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -104,101 shares of Verint Systems Inc. which are valued at $162,033,913. In the same vein, RGM Capital LLC decreased its Verint Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 205,393 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,417,879 shares and is now valued at $132,693,200. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Verint Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.