Is A Downturn Overdue? Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX), Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)?

The shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $84 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kirby Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Hold the KEX stock while also putting a $85 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $84. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on December 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Stephens was of a view that KEX is Overweight in its latest report on July 29, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that KEX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.76.

The shares of the company added by 12.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $41.99 while ending the day at $45.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -68.49% decline from the average session volume which is 652380.0 shares. KEX had ended its last session trading at $40.54. Kirby Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.98, with a beta of 1.36. Kirby Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 KEX 52-week low price stands at $32.76 while its 52-week high price is $92.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kirby Corporation generated 24.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.59%. Kirby Corporation has the potential to record 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $89. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.95% to reach $104.64/share. It started the day trading at $65.865 and traded between $61.87 and $65.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPMC’s 50-day SMA is 59.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.57. The stock has a high of $102.98 for the year while the low is $43.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.86%, as 3.06M KEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.82% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 919.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more BPMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -55,836 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,602,072 shares of BPMC, with a total valuation of $303,240,157. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BPMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $230,870,134 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,565,220 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,765 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation which are valued at $192,985,359. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 257,646 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,353,567 shares and is now valued at $181,528,582. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.