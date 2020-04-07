Is A Downturn Overdue? Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI), Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)?

The shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $65 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Darden Restaurants Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 103. Argus was of a view that DRI is Hold in its latest report on December 27, 2019. Goldman thinks that DRI is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $67.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.79.

The shares of the company added by 15.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $49.00 while ending the day at $52.40. During the trading session, a total of 4.84 million shares were traded which represents a -61.93% decline from the average session volume which is 2.99 million shares. DRI had ended its last session trading at $45.48. Darden Restaurants Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DRI 52-week low price stands at $26.15 while its 52-week high price is $128.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Darden Restaurants Inc. generated 321.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.37%. Darden Restaurants Inc. has the potential to record 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. BTIG Research also rated EXAS as Resumed on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $127 suggesting that EXAS could surge by 42.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.70% to reach $107.60/share. It started the day trading at $62.70 and traded between $58.70 and $62.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXAS’s 50-day SMA is 75.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 94.35. The stock has a high of $123.99 for the year while the low is $35.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.44%, as 14.33M DRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.81% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more EXAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 58.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 6,890,098 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,698,591 shares of EXAS, with a total valuation of $1,513,650,941. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EXAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,075,755,397 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Exact Sciences Corporation shares by 15.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,898,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,064,654 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation which are valued at $477,501,627. In the same vein, Jennison Associates LLC decreased its Exact Sciences Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 196,027 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,626,999 shares and is now valued at $455,505,569. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Exact Sciences Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.