Is A Downturn Overdue? CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI), SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)?

The shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CVR Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Sell the CVI stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Tudor Pickering was of a view that CVI is Hold in its latest report on August 30, 2019. Tudor Pickering thinks that CVI is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $25.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.67.

The shares of the company added by 13.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.57 while ending the day at $16.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -38.7% decline from the average session volume which is 958070.0 shares. CVI had ended its last session trading at $14.28. CVR Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CVI 52-week low price stands at $13.81 while its 52-week high price is $55.52.

The CVR Energy Inc. generated 652.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.93%.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.67% to reach $1.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.68 and traded between $3.36 and $3.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEAC’s 50-day SMA is 3.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.07. The stock has a high of $4.98 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 637612.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.95%, as 662,798 CVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.51% of SeaChange International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 532.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.48% over the last six months.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more SEAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,703,736 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its SeaChange International Inc. shares by 1.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,404,039 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,576 shares of SeaChange International Inc. which are valued at $5,138,783. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its SeaChange International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 220,244 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,283,826 shares and is now valued at $4,698,803. Following these latest developments, around 4.00% of SeaChange International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.