Is A Downturn Overdue? Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS), Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)?

The shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $5.50 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 28, 2020, to Outperform the VLRS stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. Imperial Capital was of a view that VLRS is Outperform in its latest report on May 03, 2019. HSBC Securities thinks that VLRS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $247.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.97.

The shares of the company added by 14.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.35 while ending the day at $3.65. During the trading session, a total of 528243.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.33% decline from the average session volume which is 506340.0 shares. VLRS had ended its last session trading at $3.18. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. currently has a market cap of $324.7 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.29, with a beta of 2.13. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 VLRS 52-week low price stands at $2.94 while its 52-week high price is $13.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. generated 402.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.76%. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. has the potential to record 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Evercore ISI also rated CLVS as Downgrade on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that CLVS could surge by 49.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.48% to reach $13.53/share. It started the day trading at $6.98 and traded between $6.04 and $6.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLVS’s 50-day SMA is 7.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.94. The stock has a high of $25.88 for the year while the low is $2.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.73%, as 25.65M VLRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.77% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 83.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Palo Alto Investors LP bought more CLVS shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Palo Alto Investors LP purchasing 335,542 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,056,286 shares of CLVS, with a total valuation of $38,073,834. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLVS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,006,499 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Clovis Oncology Inc. shares by 269.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,661,449 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,670,431 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. which are valued at $27,570,711. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.