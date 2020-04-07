Expensive Market, What To Buy? SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

The shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $125 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SVB Financial Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Buy the SIVB stock while also putting a $300 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $275. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 300. Raymond James was of a view that SIVB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Keefe Bruyette thinks that SIVB is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 255.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $214.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.14.

The shares of the company added by 14.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $146.92 while ending the day at $159.32. During the trading session, a total of 683805.0 shares were traded which represents a 0.09% incline from the average session volume which is 684450.0 shares. SIVB had ended its last session trading at $139.34. SVB Financial Group currently has a market cap of $8.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.92, with a beta of 2.22. SIVB 52-week low price stands at $127.39 while its 52-week high price is $270.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $5.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.51%. SVB Financial Group has the potential to record 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Jefferies also rated PSX as Upgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $73 suggesting that PSX could surge by 40.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.24% to reach $96.00/share. It started the day trading at $57.93 and traded between $53.435 and $57.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSX’s 50-day SMA is 71.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 97.04. The stock has a high of $119.92 for the year while the low is $40.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.92%, as 6.73M SIVB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.29% of Phillips 66 shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.34, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PSX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 76,107 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,567,079 shares of PSX, with a total valuation of $2,812,271,534. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more PSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,695,006,920 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Phillips 66 shares by 0.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,241,643 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -148,110 shares of Phillips 66 which are valued at $1,590,149,395. In the same vein, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC decreased its Phillips 66 shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,929 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,417,193 shares and is now valued at $704,971,068. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Phillips 66 stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.