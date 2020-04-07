Expensive Market, What To Buy? Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND), SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

The shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Hold the LIND stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Janney in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Sidoti was of a view that LIND is Buy in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that LIND is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.87.

The shares of the company added by 14.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.91 while ending the day at $4.22. During the trading session, a total of 799612.0 shares were traded which represents a -100.97% decline from the average session volume which is 397880.0 shares. LIND had ended its last session trading at $3.70. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $202.43 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.58, with a beta of 1.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 LIND 52-week low price stands at $3.01 while its 52-week high price is $19.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. generated 109.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1133.33%. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $78. BTIG Research also rated SSNC as Initiated on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $72 suggesting that SSNC could surge by 31.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.09% to reach $67.29/share. It started the day trading at $46.50 and traded between $43.515 and $46.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSNC’s 50-day SMA is 53.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.41. The stock has a high of $67.73 for the year while the low is $29.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 80.38%, as 4.02M LIND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.79% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.85, while the P/B ratio is 2.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SSNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 31,313 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,070,146 shares of SSNC, with a total valuation of $1,113,893,103. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more SSNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,053,688,091 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares by 17.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,357,578 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,157,056 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. which are valued at $852,345,579. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 309,879 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,336,792 shares and is now valued at $518,191,956. Following these latest developments, around 12.50% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.