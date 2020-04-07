Expensive Market, What To Buy? Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

The shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $265 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lam Research Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Neutral the LRCX stock while also putting a $250 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $290. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on March 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 300. Mizuho was of a view that LRCX is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2020. B. Riley FBR thinks that LRCX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 220.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $303.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.38.

The shares of the company added by 14.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $229.075 while ending the day at $250.75. During the trading session, a total of 3.32 million shares were traded which represents a -47.72% decline from the average session volume which is 2.25 million shares. LRCX had ended its last session trading at $218.15. Lam Research Corporation currently has a market cap of $36.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 LRCX 52-week low price stands at $171.04 while its 52-week high price is $344.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lam Research Corporation generated 3.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.73%. Lam Research Corporation has the potential to record 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $210. Even though the stock has been trading at $113.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.56% to reach $190.43/share. It started the day trading at $127.93 and traded between $119.04 and $126.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LH’s 50-day SMA is 161.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 167.59. The stock has a high of $196.36 for the year while the low is $98.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.81%, as 1.59M LRCX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -10,340 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,722,555 shares of LH, with a total valuation of $1,883,845,688. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $865,275,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares by 1.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,362,770 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 52,084 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings which are valued at $766,495,061. In the same vein, Nordea Investment Management AB (… increased its Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 38,759 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,915,836 shares and is now valued at $336,593,227. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.