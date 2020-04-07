Expensive Market, What To Buy? Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR), Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

The shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hi-Crush Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.2232 while ending the day at $0.22. During the trading session, a total of 507115.0 shares were traded which represents a 23.26% incline from the average session volume which is 660830.0 shares. HCR had ended its last session trading at $0.25. Hi-Crush Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HCR 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $4.48.

The Hi-Crush Inc. generated 57.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.85%. Hi-Crush Inc. has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. SunTrust also rated CXP as Upgrade on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $23 suggesting that CXP could surge by 38.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.66% to reach $19.60/share. It started the day trading at $12.13 and traded between $11.35 and $12.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CXP’s 50-day SMA is 17.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.07. The stock has a high of $23.13 for the year while the low is $7.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.09%, as 1.48M HCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.10% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 164.79, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CXP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -60,076 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,703,807 shares of CXP, with a total valuation of $315,033,800. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile sold more CXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $149,092,940 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,367,805 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,143 shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc. which are valued at $120,096,802. In the same vein, CenterSquare Investment Managemen… increased its Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 296,925 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,448,110 shares and is now valued at $83,891,355. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.