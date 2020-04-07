Expensive Market, What To Buy? Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC), Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

The shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $39 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flagstar Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on April 25, 2019, to Neutral the FBC stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on January 11, 2019. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that FBC is Buy in its latest report on June 07, 2018. Raymond James thinks that FBC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 31, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.51.

The shares of the company added by 12.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.12 while ending the day at $19.39. During the trading session, a total of 556944.0 shares were traded which represents a -70.49% decline from the average session volume which is 326670.0 shares. FBC had ended its last session trading at $17.30. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.54, with a beta of 1.59. FBC 52-week low price stands at $16.76 while its 52-week high price is $40.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.0%. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 05, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Piper Jaffray also rated NTRA as Reiterated on July 05, 2018, with its price target of $21 suggesting that NTRA could surge by 31.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.96% to reach $43.67/share. It started the day trading at $30.00 and traded between $28.48 and $29.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTRA’s 50-day SMA is 32.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.95. The stock has a high of $41.80 for the year while the low is $16.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.98%, as 4.15M FBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.55% of Natera Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 893.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NTRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 770,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,606,038 shares of NTRA, with a total valuation of $250,401,870.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Natera Inc. shares by 12.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,127,906 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 464,293 shares of Natera Inc. which are valued at $156,468,277. In the same vein, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its Natera Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 18,975 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,710,998 shares and is now valued at $140,665,379. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Natera Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.