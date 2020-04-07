Expensive Market, What To Buy? Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR), The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baker Hughes Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Tudor Pickering advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the BKR stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $18. Cowen was of a view that BKR is Outperform in its latest report on January 23, 2020. CFRA thinks that BKR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.40.

The shares of the company added by 12.98% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.80 while ending the day at $11.75. During the trading session, a total of 7.8 million shares were traded which represents a 4.04% incline from the average session volume which is 8.13 million shares. BKR had ended its last session trading at $10.40. Baker Hughes Company currently has a market cap of $12.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 52.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.54, with a beta of 1.49. Baker Hughes Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 BKR 52-week low price stands at $9.12 while its 52-week high price is $27.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Baker Hughes Company generated 3.25 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 44.44%. Baker Hughes Company has the potential to record 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Wedbush also rated WEN as Upgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that WEN could surge by 26.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.57% to reach $19.67/share. It started the day trading at $14.845 and traded between $13.53 and $14.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WEN’s 50-day SMA is 18.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.12. The stock has a high of $24.04 for the year while the low is $6.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.40%, as 5.94M BKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.89% of The Wendy’s Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.81, while the P/B ratio is 6.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.21% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Trian Fund Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,630,629 shares of WEN, with a total valuation of $502,786,276. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $319,273,261 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Wendy’s Company shares by 0.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,609,331 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 91,343 shares of The Wendy’s Company which are valued at $294,704,169. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its The Wendy’s Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 971,407 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,852,167 shares and is now valued at $129,368,913. Following these latest developments, around 7.40% of The Wendy’s Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.