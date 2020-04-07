Can Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Offer Investors Safety?

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 38.09% on 04/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.36 before closing at $14.03. Intraday shares traded counted 11.28 million, which was -146.3% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.58M. ERI’s previous close was $10.16 while the outstanding shares total 81.70M. The firm has a beta of 2.48, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.63, and a growth ratio of 0.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.27, with weekly volatility at 22.06% and ATR at 4.35. The ERI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.02 and a $70.74 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Eldorado Resorts Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ERI, the company has in raw cash 209.82 million on their books with 246.18 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 604.64 million million total, with 688.45 million as their total liabilities.

ERI were able to record 141.76 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -30.11 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 312.53 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Eldorado Resorts Inc. recorded a total of 592.12 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -13.45% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -12.0%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 267.72 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 324.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 81.70M with the revenue now reading -0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ERI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ERI attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Recreational Enterprises, Inc. sold 171,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.97, for a total value of 1,195,470. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Recreational Enterprises, Inc. now sold 2,354,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,483,812. Also, Director, Wagner Roger P sold 24,305 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 19. The shares were price at an average price of 53.64 per share, with a total market value of 1,303,720. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Kozicz Gregory J. now holds 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 323,340. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.20%.

8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Eldorado Resorts Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ERI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.18.