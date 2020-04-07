Analysts Turn Mixed On Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK), DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)

The shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $40 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westlake Chemical Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by Scotiabank in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Bernstein was of a view that WLK is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 19, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that WLK is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $44.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.69.

The shares of the company added by 11.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $36.95 while ending the day at $39.04. During the trading session, a total of 935546.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.42% decline from the average session volume which is 862930.0 shares. WLK had ended its last session trading at $35.12. Westlake Chemical Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.88, with a beta of 1.76. Westlake Chemical Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 WLK 52-week low price stands at $28.99 while its 52-week high price is $78.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Westlake Chemical Corporation generated 728.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -154.05%. Westlake Chemical Corporation has the potential to record 2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.02% to reach $4.72/share. It started the day trading at $1.54 and traded between $1.40 and $1.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRRX’s 50-day SMA is 1.7087 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7276. The stock has a high of $3.95 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.36%, as 6.70M WLK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.54% of DURECT Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bleichroeder LP bought more DRRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bleichroeder LP purchasing 227,498 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,704,044 shares of DRRX, with a total valuation of $47,266,158.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its DURECT Corporation shares by 7.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,185,090 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 538,696 shares of DURECT Corporation which are valued at $14,487,609. In the same vein, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its DURECT Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 384,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,805,755 shares and is now valued at $13,816,186. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of DURECT Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.