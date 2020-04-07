Analysts Turn Mixed On nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

The shares of nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of nLIGHT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2019, to Buy the LASR stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on October 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Needham was of a view that LASR is Buy in its latest report on August 06, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that LASR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.19.

The shares of the company added by 10.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.87 while ending the day at $10.42. During the trading session, a total of 915465.0 shares were traded which represents a -184.84% decline from the average session volume which is 321400.0 shares. LASR had ended its last session trading at $9.39. nLIGHT Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.10 LASR 52-week low price stands at $9.03 while its 52-week high price is $26.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The nLIGHT Inc. generated 117.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 83.33%. nLIGHT Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Wedbush also rated AMC as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that AMC could surge by 42.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 26.87% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.97 and traded between $2.40 and $2.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMC’s 50-day SMA is 5.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.43. The stock has a high of $17.07 for the year while the low is $1.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.47%, as 22.07M LASR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 42.98% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 163,064 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,883,185 shares of AMC, with a total valuation of $30,568,738. Greenvale Capital LLP meanwhile sold more AMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,658,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,321,039 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,032 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. which are valued at $20,789,704. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,828 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,114,348 shares and is now valued at $19,495,818. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.