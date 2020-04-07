Analysts Turn Mixed On Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

The shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $73 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equity Residential, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Buy the EQR stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 89. Goldman was of a view that EQR is Sell in its latest report on November 08, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that EQR is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 81.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $75.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.12.

The shares of the company added by 10.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $56.48 while ending the day at $60.11. During the trading session, a total of 2.52 million shares were traded which represents a -13.48% decline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. EQR had ended its last session trading at $54.26. Equity Residential currently has a market cap of $22.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.80, with a beta of 0.75. EQR 52-week low price stands at $49.62 while its 52-week high price is $89.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.89%. Equity Residential has the potential to record 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at First Analysis Sec published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.35% to reach $51.14/share. It started the day trading at $39.00 and traded between $31.85 and $38.30 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $64.12 for the year while the low is $23.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.10%, as 2.14M EQR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.10% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 754.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.08%.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.