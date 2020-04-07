Analysts Turn Mixed On EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

The shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EQT Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Neutral the EQT stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by MKM Partners in its report released on March 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. CFRA was of a view that EQT is Hold in its latest report on February 10, 2020. SunTrust thinks that EQT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 21, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.04.

The shares of the company added by 11.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.465 while ending the day at $9.76. During the trading session, a total of 9.03 million shares were traded which represents a 16.88% incline from the average session volume which is 10.86 million shares. EQT had ended its last session trading at $8.77. EQT Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 EQT 52-week low price stands at $4.21 while its 52-week high price is $21.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The EQT Corporation generated 4.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2866.67%. EQT Corporation has the potential to record -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.08% to reach $19.33/share. It started the day trading at $30.99 and traded between $28.8862 and $30.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PETS’s 50-day SMA is 26.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.63. The stock has a high of $29.90 for the year while the low is $15.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.17%, as 4.83M EQT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 48.95% of PetMed Express Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.43, while the P/B ratio is 4.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 594.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 67.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PETS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 91,128 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,963,235 shares of PETS, with a total valuation of $78,229,404. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more PETS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,672,960 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its PetMed Express Inc. shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,358,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,948 shares of PetMed Express Inc. which are valued at $35,872,320. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its PetMed Express Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 45,266 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 821,666 shares and is now valued at $21,691,982. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of PetMed Express Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.