Analysts Turn Mixed On DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD), Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

The shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $44 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DuPont de Nemours Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Gordon Haskett advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Buy the DD stock while also putting a $71 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $62. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Cowen was of a view that DD is Outperform in its latest report on November 15, 2019. Jefferies thinks that DD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 85.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $51.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.64.

The shares of the company added by 11.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $33.48 while ending the day at $35.39. During the trading session, a total of 7.01 million shares were traded which represents a 15.08% incline from the average session volume which is 8.26 million shares. DD had ended its last session trading at $31.87. DuPont de Nemours Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 DD 52-week low price stands at $28.33 while its 52-week high price is $83.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The DuPont de Nemours Inc. generated 1.54 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -165.26%. DuPont de Nemours Inc. has the potential to record 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Stifel also rated BKD as Reiterated on August 07, 2018, with its price target of $8 suggesting that BKD could surge by 56.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 32.20% to reach $7.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.23 and traded between $2.51 and $3.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKD’s 50-day SMA is 5.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.97. The stock has a high of $8.80 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.58%, as 13.82M DD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.65% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.85% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Glenview Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,633,572 shares of BKD, with a total valuation of $115,852,568. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile bought more BKD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,608,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares by 1.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,034,589 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -292,441 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. which are valued at $111,917,250. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,227 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,895,528 shares and is now valued at $97,863,619. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.