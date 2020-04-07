Analysts Turn Mixed On Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC), Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)

The shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bausch Health Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Goldman was of a view that BHC is Neutral in its latest report on December 02, 2019. Cowen thinks that BHC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.23.

The shares of the company added by 9.84% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.88 while ending the day at $14.62. During the trading session, a total of 5.94 million shares were traded which represents a -16.19% decline from the average session volume which is 5.11 million shares. BHC had ended its last session trading at $13.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 24.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BHC 52-week low price stands at $11.15 while its 52-week high price is $31.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bausch Health Companies Inc. generated 3.24 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.43%. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has the potential to record 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on August 02, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Deutsche Bank also rated BGFV as Reiterated on November 02, 2016, with its price target of $18 suggesting that BGFV could surge by 83.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.89% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.8494 and traded between $0.74 and $0.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BGFV’s 50-day SMA is 2.3698 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4414. The stock has a high of $4.14 for the year while the low is $0.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.61%, as 4.21M BHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.07% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.07, while the P/B ratio is 0.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 374.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more BGFV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -18,064 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,542,072 shares of BGFV, with a total valuation of $3,438,821. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more BGFV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,647,394 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL… increased its Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares by 4.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,039,158 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 48,736 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation which are valued at $2,317,322. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.