Analysts Turn Mixed On Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC), E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

The shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on August 28, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alphatec Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on August 05, 2019, to Overweight the ATEC stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2017. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 14, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ATEC is Hold in its latest report on August 05, 2015. Northland Capital thinks that ATEC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.96.

The shares of the company added by 11.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.30 while ending the day at $3.58. During the trading session, a total of 524111.0 shares were traded which represents a 19.84% incline from the average session volume which is 653840.0 shares. ATEC had ended its last session trading at $3.20. Alphatec Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ATEC 52-week low price stands at $2.19 while its 52-week high price is $7.93.

The Alphatec Holdings Inc. generated 47.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Alphatec Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.48% to reach $42.83/share. It started the day trading at $38.12 and traded between $36.31 and $37.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETFC’s 50-day SMA is 40.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.97. The stock has a high of $57.30 for the year while the low is $25.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 60.79%, as 9.75M ATEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.45% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.80, while the P/B ratio is 1.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ETFC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,049,515 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,956,032 shares of ETFC, with a total valuation of $1,142,487,145. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile bought more ETFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $655,169,712 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares by 724.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,461,411 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,828,955 shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation which are valued at $616,263,396. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 512,796 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,056,467 shares and is now valued at $506,165,059. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.