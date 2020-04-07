Analysts Turn Mixed On AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

The shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $70 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AGCO Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Equal-Weight the AGCO stock while also putting a $88 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $82. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on November 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. JP Morgan was of a view that AGCO is Overweight in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Stifel thinks that AGCO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 84.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $66.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.98.

The shares of the company added by 9.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $45.06 while ending the day at $47.69. During the trading session, a total of 802128.0 shares were traded which represents a -26.3% decline from the average session volume which is 635080.0 shares. AGCO had ended its last session trading at $43.50. AGCO Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.68, with a beta of 1.14. AGCO Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AGCO 52-week low price stands at $35.33 while its 52-week high price is $81.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AGCO Corporation generated 432.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.51%. AGCO Corporation has the potential to record 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $153. Morgan Stanley also rated KLAC as Initiated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $160 suggesting that KLAC could surge by 15.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $127.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.07% to reach $175.40/share. It started the day trading at $149.21 and traded between $132.93 and $148.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KLAC’s 50-day SMA is 153.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 154.49. The stock has a high of $184.50 for the year while the low is $101.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.37%, as 3.06M AGCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.96% of KLA Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.80, while the P/B ratio is 8.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KLAC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 15,362 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,185,287 shares of KLAC, with a total valuation of $2,795,260,465. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more KLAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,580,974,214 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its KLA Corporation shares by 2.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,364,301 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 214,889 shares of KLA Corporation which are valued at $1,439,386,707. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its KLA Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,874,257 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,253,156 shares and is now valued at $1,268,592,609. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of KLA Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.