Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

The shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seadrill Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2016. JP Morgan was of a view that SDRL is Underweight in its latest report on January 15, 2016. Credit Suisse thinks that SDRL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.54.

The shares of the company added by 17.65% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.38 while ending the day at $0.50. During the trading session, a total of 4.56 million shares were traded which represents a -383.35% decline from the average session volume which is 944000.0 shares. SDRL had ended its last session trading at $0.43. SDRL 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $10.15.

The Seadrill Limited generated 1.25 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Seadrill Limited has the potential to record -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.12% to reach $14.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.65 and traded between $5.97 and $6.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EB’s 50-day SMA is 14.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.57. The stock has a high of $25.04 for the year while the low is $5.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.04%, as 4.30M SDRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.02% of Eventbrite Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EB shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 605,091 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,715,232 shares of EB, with a total valuation of $68,889,540. Foxhaven Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more EB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,924,271 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … increased its Eventbrite Inc. shares by 20.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,868,354 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 671,167 shares of Eventbrite Inc. which are valued at $56,516,652. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Eventbrite Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.