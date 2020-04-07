Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

The shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on November 30, 2018. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocwen Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on April 28, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Compass Point was of a view that OCN is Neutral in its latest report on March 03, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that OCN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.90.

The shares of the company added by 26.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.33 while ending the day at $0.40. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -66.38% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. OCN had ended its last session trading at $0.31. OCN 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.23.

The Ocwen Financial Corporation generated 492.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.55%.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated PLAN as Reiterated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $74 suggesting that PLAN could surge by 38.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.71% to reach $53.72/share. It started the day trading at $33.35 and traded between $30.02 and $32.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLAN’s 50-day SMA is 46.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.79. The stock has a high of $63.71 for the year while the low is $26.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.23%, as 11.75M OCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.45% of Anaplan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PLAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,111,218 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,229,214 shares of PLAN, with a total valuation of $414,760,877. Coatue Management LLC meanwhile sold more PLAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $409,287,185 worth of shares.

Similarly, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its Anaplan Inc. shares by 18.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,036,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 952,864 shares of Anaplan Inc. which are valued at $271,288,579. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Anaplan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,074,649 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,804,774 shares and is now valued at $260,866,544. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Anaplan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.