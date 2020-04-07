Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

The shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MakeMyTrip Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 30, 2019, to Underperform the MMYT stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that MMYT is Buy in its latest report on August 15, 2018. Nomura thinks that MMYT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.52.

The shares of the company added by 16.79% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.28 while ending the day at $12.80. During the trading session, a total of 870446.0 shares were traded which represents a -73.44% decline from the average session volume which is 501880.0 shares. MMYT had ended its last session trading at $10.96. MakeMyTrip Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 MMYT 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $30.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MakeMyTrip Limited generated 163.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -39.29%. MakeMyTrip Limited has the potential to record -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 21, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.25. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.72% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.4364 and traded between $0.3751 and $0.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DFFN’s 50-day SMA is 0.3821 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1716. The stock has a high of $6.49 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 212747.06 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.09%, as 182,771 MMYT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.55% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more DFFN shares, increasing its portfolio by 132.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 617,627 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,085,446 shares of DFFN, with a total valuation of $447,204. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DFFN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $338,161 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 797.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 758,292 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 673,820 shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $312,416. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 241,103 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 251,163 shares and is now valued at $103,479. Following these latest developments, around 0.26% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.