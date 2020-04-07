Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG), Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

The shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 17, 2017. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MAG Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2017, to Buy the MAG stock while also putting a $20.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 15, 2017. ROTH Capital was of a view that MAG is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2016.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.39.

The shares of the company added by 9.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.68 while ending the day at $8.21. During the trading session, a total of 695947.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.91% decline from the average session volume which is 682920.0 shares. MAG had ended its last session trading at $7.49. MAG Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 85.10 MAG 52-week low price stands at $3.84 while its 52-week high price is $14.00.

The MAG Silver Corp. generated 72.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. MAG Silver Corp. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 17, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Citigroup also rated CMTL as Initiated on August 24, 2016, with its price target of $13 suggesting that CMTL could surge by 54.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.04% to reach $30.45/share. It started the day trading at $14.155 and traded between $12.61 and $13.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMTL’s 50-day SMA is 24.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.91. The stock has a high of $38.00 for the year while the low is $11.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.48%, as 1.33M MAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.53% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.41, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 319.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CMTL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 8,632 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,549,490 shares of CMTL, with a total valuation of $99,456,710. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more CMTL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,354,468 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares by 0.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,673,507 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,396 shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. which are valued at $46,891,666. In the same vein, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC increased its Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 571,309 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,148,709 shares and is now valued at $32,186,826. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.