Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO), American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)

The shares of M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $50 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of M/I Homes Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on December 29, 2017. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $41. Wedbush was of a view that MHO is Outperform in its latest report on December 06, 2016. FBN Securities thinks that MHO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $45.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.96.

The shares of the company added by 21.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.53 while ending the day at $16.72. During the trading session, a total of 557275.0 shares were traded which represents a -48.21% decline from the average session volume which is 376000.0 shares. MHO had ended its last session trading at $13.73. M/I Homes Inc. currently has a market cap of $489.23 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.30, with a beta of 1.66. MHO 52-week low price stands at $9.62 while its 52-week high price is $48.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.57 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The M/I Homes Inc. generated 6.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.24%. M/I Homes Inc. has the potential to record 4.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) is now rated as Sector Perform. Piper Sandler also rated AEL as Upgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that AEL could surge by 46.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.02% to reach $33.50/share. It started the day trading at $18.29 and traded between $16.90 and $17.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEL’s 50-day SMA is 23.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.46. The stock has a high of $34.16 for the year while the low is $9.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.55%, as 1.86M MHO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.59% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 686.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AEL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -514,845 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,857,280 shares of AEL, with a total valuation of $299,752,038. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $265,536,671 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,578,938 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,518 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company which are valued at $191,595,553. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 624,574 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,679,571 shares and is now valued at $143,579,555. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.