Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

The shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on June 13, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2018, to In-line the LTRPA stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on May 25, 2018. Guggenheim was of a view that LTRPA is Neutral in its latest report on November 06, 2015. Guggenheim thinks that LTRPA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.56.

The shares of the company added by 23.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.5535 while ending the day at $1.80. During the trading session, a total of 855859.0 shares were traded which represents a 35.65% incline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. LTRPA had ended its last session trading at $1.46. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LTRPA 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $15.85.

The Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. generated 341.0 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $73. Robert W. Baird also rated WDC as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $75 suggesting that WDC could surge by 38.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.35% to reach $70.99/share. It started the day trading at $43.68 and traded between $40.64 and $43.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WDC’s 50-day SMA is 54.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.98. The stock has a high of $72.00 for the year while the low is $27.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.66%, as 7.86M LTRPA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.64% of Western Digital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WDC shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,559,013 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,915,841 shares of WDC, with a total valuation of $1,939,924,126. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WDC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,097,944,662 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Western Digital Corporation shares by 1.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,106,408 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 219,319 shares of Western Digital Corporation which are valued at $728,192,028. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Western Digital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 808,458 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,738,497 shares and is now valued at $596,630,893. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Western Digital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.